As attacks on domestic airline workers increases, one begins to wonders if there are any security measures put in place to address this troubling issue. Recently, airline workers have come under attack from passengers who thought their flights were unnecessarily delayed or suspended by operators.

The situation reared Its ugly head, as some passengers of Max air at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, went berserk over the delay of their flight. They vented anger on the airline staff as well as destroying facilities of the airline.

The situation also repeated itself at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, as Lagos-Kano passengers took on the airline staff for flight delays.

Stakeholders have condemned these acts, questioning the competency of the security agencies who parade themselves around the airports, for attacks to continue unabated, something is wrong with the security apparatus at the airports and must be urgently looked into by relevant aviation authorities.

In a statement, the president, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, said, “The unfortunate development further heightens our deepest concern and worry over the increasingly deplorable state of security and the rising threat to the lives of airline staff and their properties at Nigerian airports,” he stated.

He notes that the airport vicinity is a sensitive and sacrosanct environment where people are not allowed to behave in a callous and uncontrollable manner. A situation where passengers are allowed to have access into sensitive restricted areas of the airport and attack airline staff, or prevent a plane from departing to other destinations because a particular flight is delayed or cancelled, puts the country in a bad light in the international community.

Sarina, however notes that it is however instructive to note that delays happen worldwide and there are conditions that cause them. In Nigeria, 80% of the causes of delays and cancellations are due to factors that are not in the control of airlines. Airlines operating in Nigeria are forced to operate in an environment that is wrought with infrastructure deficiencies that are highly disruptive to normal schedule reliability and on time performance.

In a chat with me, the general secretary, Aviation Round Table Initiative (ARTI), Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd), said passengers should be pre-screened before tickets are sold to them.

Ojikutu said, “I wish the National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NSASP), can be reviewed to have oversight on pre-passengers before ticketing and regular airports staff screening, to avoid insider threats from any of them.

“If there are laws on disruptive passengers in the NCASP, then that should evidently take care of that, but I have my doubts. There have been disruptions of flight operations by unions against one operator, and that disrupts the operations of others too. In this period when we are battling with multiple homegrown terrorism, I wish the NCASP can be reviewed to have oversight on pre-passengers before ticketing and regular airports staff screening to avoid insider threats from any,” he said.