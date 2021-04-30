Members of the Tangale Community Overseas (TCO) have assured Governor Mohammed Yahaya of Gombe State of their willingness to discuss any issue with him to ensure peace in the chiefdom and the development of the state.

They however picked holes in a recent publication by the media consultant to the governor, Mato Adamu, on the raging crisis in Tangale chiefdom.

In a statement issued by the TCO general secretary Lamela Umaru Lakorok on behalf of Liwin Tangale, the group said it was impressed that the governor had started paying attention to the numerous press releases and articles written since the start of the Mai Tangale election and the ensuing protests.

TCO said from the content of Mato’s writing, it was convinced that the authorities had not read its writings and referred the media aide to the group’s first press release on 17th February, titled: “The Election Crisis in Tangale and the Way Forward” and “A Response to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, on his Public Address Regarding the Violence in Billiri on 19th February, 2021” published on 20th February, 2021.

Lakorok said the press release was followed by several others where specific issues affecting the Tangale people because of the election debacle were addressed, adding that they took care of the points Adamu raised in his publication.

TCO asked whether the writers were aware that the crisis in Billiri started before the governor announced the new Mai Tangale? It also asked whether the authors of the government’s statements were conversant with the extant chieftaincy law of Gombe State? The group therefore urged them to differentiate between a “crisis” and a “protest.”

He said, “We are aware that our women and youths started a protest two days after the non-announcement of the result of the election of Mai Tangale in which HRH, Musa Idris Mai Yamba, won by five votes to two each for the other two candidates. We had let the governor know that he needed to announce the result as it was not his place to ‘decide’ the winner according to the Gombe Chieftaincy Law, which we cited the relevant portion (Part IV, section 1 (p.20)), which covers the appointment and discipline of traditional rulers thus, ‘upon the death, resignation, removal or deposing of an emir or a chief, the governor shall approve the appointment of an emir or a chief on the recommendation of the Council of Traditional Kingmakers of the Emirate or Chiefdom.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group argued that the law stipulates that the election of the emir or chief should be according to the customs and traditions of the people. The customs and traditions of the Tangale people are that the one with the majority votes is the winner.

On Adamu’s reference to “power” and “right” of the governor, TCO said “no good leader parades ‘power’ or ‘right’ as a tool of leadership. Power that is devoid of morality is dangerous.”

Commenting on the loss of life and property during the crisis, TCO said it started when a member of the Galadima of Bare family hit a woman with a stone and cracked her head open, adding that the casualties were both Muslims and Christians.

Lakorok also faulted the religious factor in the crisis and appealed to officials of the state not to divide families along religious because “we not only shared public condolences to the bereaved families (Christians and Muslims), but we also wrote letters to all our district heads assuring them of our love, loyalty, and support…

“Tangale is overwhelmingly a Christian nation. They elected Muslim Mais by their own choice, not because some Fulani people imposed a stooge on them…

“Finally, we advise Adamu to carefully review the materials we have posted on social and legacy media about the ongoing crisis in Tangale. He will see that we have done everything he accuses us of not doing. We are sons and daughters of Tangale, and we have Christians and Muslims in our families. What we reject is a particular ethnic group dominating our land,” he said.