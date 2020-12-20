ADVERTISEMENT

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

The Papyrus Magazine, has awarded awarded the best outstanding leaders which has impact Nigerians with different leadership ideas in Local government and other distinguished CEO respectively.

Speaking during the award in Abuja, Publisher of the Papyrus Magazine and the organizer of the event, Doofan Abu-Amali, noted that this was not possible this year because of the naval Corona Virus Pandemic outbreak that had the country on lockdown, enforcing social distancing that crippled all social activities.

He said that On the 16th of December 2020, the Papyrus Magazine took advantage of the eased lockdown following the Covid-19 protocol had three event in a day, the 4th edition of The Papyrus Magazine The Special Recognition Award, Local government Awards, and Distinguished CEO Award respectively.

The special recognition Award which feature more of selfless works, humanitarians and extremely successful Nigeria had 20 categories and the recipients were, His Excellency, Sen. Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha, as “An Epitome Of Success” Prince Arthur Eze, for “Innovative Business Models” Her Excellency, Dame Chief (Mrs) Pauline Keden Tallen OFR, KSG, as “Crown Of The Downtrodden”, Chief Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi, as “An Industrial Giant” Juliet Ibrahim, as “Top African Brand Assisting Actor.

“Dr. Eunice Ortom Ph.D as “Vanguard Of Girl Education” Dr. Mohammed Indimi, as “Leading Light In Philanthropy” Dr. Hon. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, As “Epitome Of Compassion”, Dame Barr. Chief Julie Orkah-Donli, Former DG NAPTIP for “Doggedness In Fighting Human Trafficking” Sen. Cliff Ishaku Abbo, for “Massive Constituents Relations” Rt. Hon. Aminu Suleman, For “Massive Constituents Empowerment”, DCP Abba Kyari, as “Intelligence Doyen” Hon. Engr. Mamman Saleh, for “Extensive National Impact” Rt. Hon. Babangida Ibrahim, for “Massive Constituents’ Empowerments.

“Hon. Shehu Barwa Beji, for “Outstanding Constituency Outreach” Engr. Albert Adjaero Chiemezie, FNSE, FNICE, For “Service Excellence” Hon. Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, For “Effective Innovation In Curtailing Covid-19 Spread”, Rt. Hon. Kaoje Bello, As “A Compassionate Legislator” Dr. Ben Amodu, As “African Beacon Of Herbal Medicine”, Amb. Chief Rachel Bakam (MABBS) for “Humanitarian Services”.

The second category of the award given that day was the Distinguished CEOs Awards (PAMCEOA) which is born out of the desire to encourage people who have vaulted over societal limitations and have carved a niche for themselves in contemporary Africa/Black society.

These breed of men and women, through conscious effort to make a difference, have created something, grown it and are nurturing and sustaining it. Their sterling efforts were not mainly to enhance the conditions of their lives but to better the lot of others through the provision of jobs, thus, reducing unemployment rate in the continent as well as the overall development of Africa/Black economy.

This category features participants from 5 African countries like, Guinea Bissau, Ghana, Benin Republic, Nigeria and Cameroon and also had 20 recipients of the likes of Adele Gomes, CEO AG Fashion House and Founder Women Entrepreneur Enterprise for Massive Women Empowerment, (Guinea Bissau) Ghana Had 6 recipients, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, as “Great Blogger Of The Year”, Prince Akpah, as “Young African PR Champion”, Michael kwesi Ofori, for “Effective Attraction Of Investors To Africa”, Jacob Kwaku Gyan, as “African Young Champion Of Digital Marketing”, Henry Ludwig Amponsah, for “Support In African Fashion Industry”, Samuel Nana Kwami For “Job Creation”, Alex Balogun, For “Youth Empowerment” (Benin Republic), Budi Norbert Mbua, For “Massive Youth Empowerment”, Joan Ngomba, As “African Red Carpet Host Of The Year” (Camroon), Amb. Nigeria Had The Following Recipients In These Category, Sara Abdul, as “Liberator Of The Youths” (Nigeria), Ms. Belinda Effah, For “Job Creation” ” (Nigeria), Abdulsalem Mubarak Adio, for “Contribution To Peace Development” (Nigeria), Ayodeji Atte, as “A Leading Digital Promoter” ” (Nigeria), Amb. Obianefo Esimi ” (Nigeria), for “Massive Empowerment”, Engr. Prince Ero Ibhafidon ” (Nigeria),, For “Immense Contribution To Social Development”, Dr. Gloria A. Praise for “Promoting Healthy Sustainability And Lifestyle” ” (Nigeria), Mr. Theo Ubani, for “Immense Contribution To Nigeria Economy” ” (Nigeria), Uba A. Michael, for “Contribution In Real Estate Development” ” (Nigeria), Mr. Darlington Orji, for “Job Creation” ” (Nigeria), Hon. Dr. Chief Olubunmi Sybil Usim-Wilson, for “humanitarian services and women empowerments”(Nigeria).

The last category for the night was that of the Local Government Chairmen Award and has the following recipients Hon. Prince Tunde Tella, Transition Chairman Abeokuta North Local Government, Ogun for “Proactive Service Delivery”, Hon. Clement Onaa, Executive Chairman Oju Local Government, Benue State For Committed Leadership”, Hon. Alh. Adewale Wasiu Lawal, Transition Chairman, Adoodo/Ota, Ogun State, For “Adding Value To Governance”,

“Rt. Hon. Iyadim Amboni, Executive Chairman Bakassi Local Government, Cross River State, For “Adding Value To Local Government Governance”, Hon. Alh. Muhammad Babanna Badeggi, Executive Chairman Katcha Local government Of Niger State for “Strategic Service Delivery”, Hon. Akoche Ameh, Executive Chairman apa local government of Benue Sate for “Positive Impact”, Hon. Olusola Oke, Transition chairman, Imoke-Afon of Ogun State for “All-Inclusive Governance”, Hon. Settle Olaide Popoola, Caretaker Chairman Oluyole Local government of Oyo State for “All-Inclusive Government”, Hon. Ofem Ebri Obeten, Executive chairman Yakurr ocal government of Cross rivers State for “Positive Contributions To The Grassroots.

“Hon. Rev. Habila M. Istifanus, Executive chairman Ganye Local Government of Adamawa State for “Adding Value To The Grassroots”, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, The Executive Chairman, AMAC, FCT For “Positive Strategic Contributions To The Grassroots” Hon. Shina Olawale Ogunleye, Executive Chairman, Irepodun/Ifelodun of Ekiti State for “Effective Leadership”, Hon. Engr. Dimas A. Shekel, Executive Chairman, Gombi Local Government for “Adding Value To Grassroots Development.

“Hon. Semiu Bola Lawal, Algon Chairman Ogun State and Transition Chairman, Odeda Local Government Ogun State, For “Service Excellence” Hon. Caleb M. Aba, Executive Chairman Guma Local Government and The ALGON Chairman Benue State, For Positive Contribution For the People and Hon. Danladi Chiya, Executive Chairman, Kwali Area Council, FCT For Adding Value To Grassroots Development respectly”.

The event which have in attend NTA, AIT, Rachel The Piper, Leadership, WEcrispit Magazine, CKN, AmeyawDebray.com, Fresh news amongst other as her media partner took place at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotels and Resort Abuja and had a lot of Dignitaries who appreciate the Papyrus Magazine for holding such an event in a time like this that will promote sanity and hope in this tough and complicated year in the minds of recipients and award watchers.