23 The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you. 24 My love be with you all in Christ Jesus. Amen.

INTRODUCTION:

We are talking about the grace of God. Noah found grace, and he escaped the judgement of the flood. The Psalmist tells us of the abundant riches of God’s grace that brings us to glory at last, and in the gospels, we are told that Jesus Christ is full of grace and truth, and in the Epistles, we are told of the grace of God that brings salvation unto all men, and makes us live righteously and godly in this present world, and that when we have that grace of God, we are looking for the blessed hope when Christ will come and the grace of God be with you all in the Revelations.

Grace comes from God through Christ, by his Atonement and suffering on the Cross. It is that grace that calls us to God, leads us to repentance and to believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. It is that grace which gives us forgiveness and freedom from sin, that bears witness in our hearts. And it is by that grace that we are sanctified fully and entirely with the Adamic nature taken away, and we love God with all our hearts, souls, and power. It is the grace that provides the power of the Holy Ghost which which we can serve God effectively. It is the grace that sustains us every step of the way in the hours of temptations, trials, and tribulations. And the grace of God will establish you and perfect every weakness in your life in Jesus Name.

THE PROVISION OF SUFFICIENT GRACE THROUGH HIS REDEMPTIVE SACRIFICE

Romans 3:23-26

Christ’s sacrifice is redemptive, and through it, all grace is available for you, and sufficient to carry through. “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;” (Romans 3:23). All have sinned and come short of the glory of God, that we cannot get to the glory of God no matter what we do. But then grace comes in, and we are saved, “Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:” (Romans 3:24). It is this grace of God that brings us into interaction with God. Any time you feel the burden of sin, call upon Him and receive His grace.

(i) FORGIVENESS AND SALVATION THROUGH HIS REDEMPTIVE SACRIFICE – Ephesians 1:7; 2:5,8-10; Romans 3:24-26; Titus 3:5-7

Anyone who feels the guilt of sin committed can come to the Lord, and receive the grace of God, it is not by religious activities. “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” (Ephesians 1:7). That grace grants us forgiveness of sins that man ever committed. Don’t wait if you have not been saved, redemption has been provided because that sacrifice has been accomplished by Christ.

Forgiveness, salvation, new and eternal life, pardon, these are all the gifts of God by His grace (Ephesians 2:5,8-10). “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;” When you come to Him, He makes you the man, woman, girl and boy you ought to be (Titus 3:5-7). It is according to His grace and mercy that we are regenerated. No matter how great or deep the sins might be, grace is greater and deeper than all our sins.

ADVERTISEMENT

(ii) FREEDOM FROM SIN FOR THE REDEEMED SOUL (Romans 6:1-2,6,7,11-14,18-19,22; 8:1-2; John 8:32-36) He sets us free from sin when we encounter the grace of God. Grace comes to change us, make us better, and free us from sin, to give us forgiveness, and freedom. We cannot continue in sin when we are saved by grace, “What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid. How shall we, that are dead to sin, live any longer therein?” (Romans 6:1-2). What Christ suffered for is the destruction of sin in any form, shape, or size in anyone that come to receive the grace of God.

As grace comes into your life, do not yield any part of your body unto sin (Romans 6:6,7,11-14,18-19,22). You never go back the same when you meet with Christ and His grace. Being made free from sin, you become servant unto God. If you are still living in sin, the grace of God has not washed, changed or transformed your life. It is the grace of God that comes to save and change us that makes us servants of God and righteousness. When the grace of God comes, the Lord makes you freed from the law of sin and death (Romans 8:1-2; John 8:36) If the Son shall make you free, you shall be free indeed.