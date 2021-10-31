Thirty-two-year-old, Yemi who lives with her husband in Okotun, Lagos was born Ijesha, Osun state and went to school up to senior secondary class six.

“I used to stay with my sister and knit sweaters; that was my work. On my way home from work I would see David, a mechanic in town, and we started to sit and talk and get to know each other. We did this for two years and I loved him so much, but I can’t even tell you why I loved him, maybe it was because he would tell me he loved me so much too.

We had a child, Stephen, and it was when I was pregnant with our daughter that we started to have problems.

David would not come home until around midnight, and if I asked him where he had been, he would hit me and he wouldn’t answer. I knew the women he was going with; they were the sex workers.

One time I threatened him, I told him I would find another man, and after that he said he wouldn’t do it again. But of course, he did.

There was one time, about four months before he attacked me, when I decided to leave. I went back to my mother’s place because I was tired of his infidelity and of being hit by him.

After two days, he came to my mother’s place and begged for forgiveness. I knew we had a lot of problems but I still loved him and I thought he could change so I went back. But he didn’t,” Yemi narrated.

All over the world, violence against women take different forms. While some are physical, others are hidden. Whether physical or psychological, violence affects women’s health and economic well-being at all levels. At what point should it be considered as ‘violence’ and open up about it? How can existing laws and policies be reformed to protect women?

The most extreme instances of violence against women typically involve crimes like rape and honour killings, but other forms of gender-based violence are often far subtler and more pervasive.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in one of its policy briefs said that Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) means any act that is perpetrated against a person’s will and is based on gender norms and unequal power relationships.

Last year, the UN called it the “shadow pandemic”. Violence, sexual assault and femicide all increased during the lockdowns across Africa and the globe. The reasons for the spike are closely related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria saw an increase of sexual violence during the curfews. Two cases in June, in which young women were raped and killed, shocked the country.

A recent study published by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) Nigeria on budgeting for the eradication of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Lagos State showed that as at 2013, 43.9 per cent of women and girls in the State had experienced physical violence. This was higher than the national average of 27.8 per cent. However, experiences of physical violence decreased to 25.7 per cent by 2018 while sexual violence increased to 7 per cent.

The study covered the period of 2016-2019 and focused on relevant key agencies dealing with SGBV. It was done with a view to identifying the baseline, gaps and challenges in the funding of the agencies involved in the campaign against SGBV and the struggle for improved sexual and reproductive health rights for women and girls.

In Lagos State, a unit under the Ministry of Justice known as the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) is responsible for interfacing physically with victims and those involved in domestic violence and abuse.

Figures obtained from the response team showed that in 2016, there were 436 reported figures of abuse, 903 cases in 2017, 1840 cases in 2018, and 1698 cases in 2019.

It is imperative to state that these figures represent not only women and girls that are victims of domestic violence but also men and boys. The Lagos State DSVRT disclosed that in the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, the number of men who were victims of domestic violence were 183, 212 and 153 respectively.

The 2018 percentage for the state in physical violence was lower than the national average of 31 per cent which was an increase from the national average in 2013. On the other hand, the proportion of women and girls who had experienced violence within 12 months of the Survey was 15 per cent for physical violence in 2013 and this decreased to 7 per cent in 2018.

Experiences of sexual violence in the last 12 months of the study decreased from 0.8 per cent in 2013 to 0.2 per cent in 2018.

The figures show the efforts being made by the State Government through policy, legislation and their implementation while making a case for more targeted efforts to bring the scourge of domestic violence to the lowest possible point.

As at 2013, 14.9 per cent of the men in Lagos State justified domestic violence while 11.4 per cent of the women justified same.

By 2018, the figures had gone down and only 3.2 per cent and 2.9 per cent of the men and women respectively. The surprising revelation is that even some women justified the violence meted to them. It is a welcome development that the numbers have drastically fallen but the percentage that still holding this worldview engages the state’s responsibility to educate and sensitise, so as to modify the social and cultural patterns of conduct of men and women on the manifestly wrong thought process that discriminates against and inflicts suffering on women and girls.

Also, data from 2013 and contrary to the Child Rights Act and Law of Lagos State, 10.9 per cent of girls had married before the age of being able to give free, full and informed consent to marriage which is the age of 18. This number slightly decreased to 8.3 per cent in 2016. This is a clear retrogression in a norm that forbids any backward movement. The proportion of women aged 15-19 who had a live birth increased from 1.3 per cent in 2013 to 3.1 per cent in 2016. This was another retrogression.

Even though the State Government has criminalized domestic violence, some men and women still justify the vice.

According to the Eze Onyekpere, the Lead Director of Centre for Social Justice, Lagos State as a part of the Nigerian federation, is bound by all the standards on violence against women and girls, ratified and applicable in Nigeria. These standards include CEDAW, the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa.

The Sustainable Development Goals and the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women also made provisions binding on Nigeria to take steps to ensure that women and girls are free from violence. Lagos State is also bound to guarantee the SRHR of women and girls as provided in the Beijing Platform for Action.

The Lagos State Government has enacted laws and established institutions which prohibit violence against women and girls, and these include the Child Rights Law, Protection against Domestic Violence Law, the Office of the Public Defender Law and the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team. The constitutional guarantee of non-discrimination also ensures that government actions, laws and policies do not in any way discriminate against women through the perpetuation of SGBV.

“Essentially, the State has a duty to respect, protect and fulfil the rights of women and girls to freedom from violence and improvement of their sexual and reproductive health rights,” Onyekpere said.

The study recommended that the state government should collect, collate and prepare gender disaggregated data on key indicators associated with SGBV and improvement of sexual and reproductive health rights. This will improve planning and response to the associated challenges.

It is also imperative that the state provide referral services to survivors of SGBV and to provide and monitor the provision of quality forensic, medical, legal and psycho-social support to the survivors. This should include the establishment and funding of shelters run by the State. This would involve a collaboration of several MDAs including Women Affairs, Education, Health, Justice and others.

The Ministry of Information and Strategy should engage in sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns to change cultural attitudes based on stereotypes on the inferiority or superiority of women and men.

There should also be capacity building and training for practitioners in the field, including investigators, prosecutors, law enforcement agents, judges, health/social workers, media practitioners etc. to fully understand the dynamics of SGBV.

The state assembly should take steps to ensure that the duty to appropriate funds on a yearly basis is done in accordance with best practices that ties expenditure with policy goals and objectives. They should also provide details of appropriated sums in the Appropriation Law and Schedule on a line item basis to ensure clarity and transparent budgeting. While exercising oversight over the management and expenditure of public resources to guarantee the credibility of the budget.