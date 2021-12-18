The most anticipated outdoor lifestyle festival in the South-South is back with a bang.

The Rich and Famous Fest, brought to you by DoingsTV and JemiLuxe Events, is taking it a notch higher on Sunday, December 26th,2021 in Warri.

The fest is for everyone from all ages and strata, and features music, fun, fashion, shopping, and lifestyle…hence it’s 3 sections which are the SME Exhibition/Shopping Festival, The Kids Funfair, and the Rich and Famous Party.

The SME exhibition/ Shopping festival was borne out of a passion to change a certain narrative in the Niger-Delta region where the average youth brags about his/her right to Oil. Vendor stalls are given out for free to encourage entrepreneurship and promote small businesses.

For the little ones, this time of the year should be magical, the Kids Christmas Funfair is geared at delivering this magic to them through a total package from treats to games, bouncing castles and slides, train rides, and a special gift from Santa.

The Rich and Famous party is a lavish lifestyle party featuring, music, games, comedy, and fashion. It is the end of the year, what better way to celebrate in an aura of thanksgiving.

The pioneer edition in 2019 got the media space buzzing with celebrities, premium influencers, and young and upwardly mobile professionals from within Warri and from the diaspora in attendance.

“This year we are taking it a notch higher. We will feature a fashion show by luxury designers, multiple picturesque areas, games, and 12 hours of non-stop entertainment.”

There would be performances by Wande Coal, Peruzzi, Stereoman Ekwereonu, and YungZee Onos.

Music would be delivered by 7 premium DJs including DJ Obi,DJ Factor and an official unveiling of DJ XpoilParty. With Ushbebe and Real Warri Pikin as party Host and Black carpet host respectively bringing in the energy. The energy would be fueled by Manolo Spanky,Voltage of Hype,Holy Faze, amongst others.

The Rich and Famous Fest 2.0 is powered by Pepsi,Delta State Government,Tour Nigeria,Cubana Group,Laurent Perrier, A & E Petrol, O’Patity and Glenmorangie.