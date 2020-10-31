By Sachi Idiri |

The US will support in “every possible way” raids on Syria, the United States Special Representative for Syria Engagement, James Jeffrey, has said. In an exclusive interview with Saudi newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat, Jeffery stated that Washington is focused on regime change in Syria and will continue making efforts towards that goal.

Jeffery also emphasised that the US will continue to impose sanctions on Damascus and support the entry into force of sanctions on the Syrian regime until its acceptance of a political solution. According to America, economic sanctions will make the situation worse for the circle of people very close to the head of the regime, “And this is what we are trying to reach.”

However, it looks like these efforts include resuming state support for jihadi and armed opposition. According to the Turkish outlet “Aydinlik,” America has restored contact with the most odious terrorist groups in Syria.

First of all, the U.S. resumed their financial support to Al-Nusra front terrorist organisation. It is reported that in May this year militant groups led by Mohammad Yunef and Hamad Yarn received significant financial aid from the US in order to plan assassinations and sabotage Syrian military in Latakia. It has also been discovered that one of the goals of the terrorists is to disrupt the ceasefire agreement in Idlib. In order to complete that mission, militants plan to conduct offensive on Russian and Turkish military. This move might worsen Moscow and Ankara relations in terms of Idlib cooperation.

Second of all, the U.S. training camp in Al-Tanf deployed almost a thousand militants to Al-Hasakah province in Syria. Their training was done under the supervision of Western military experts where militants were taking courses on intelligence activities and sabotage. These efforts are aimed at conducting offensives at Syrian military in Deir ez-Zor territories.

To cut it short, the US will regain control of fanatical terrorism in order to resume combat activities in Syria, weaken al-Assad regime as well as strengthen American military presence in petrol-rich parts of the country.

As was reported by “Aydinlik,” the U.S. does not plan on withdrawing military from Syria. Their goal is to create difficulties for Syrian government and prevent them from establishing political stability in the country.

– Idiri wrote in from Abuja.