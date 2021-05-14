By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

The music reality show, The Voice Nigeria Season 3, entered its knockout stage in the seventh episode as contestants Vanilla and Kitay from Team Yemi Alade impressed the coaches with their electrifying performances.

Twenty-four contestants, six from each team had sailed into the knock out stage from the blind auditions.

Toeseen who was the first to perform, sang one of Rihanna’s songs and got commendations from the coaches but her coach, Yemi Alade sent her to Danger Zone. “You are one of my fighters and will fight it in the danger zone,” she said. Loven who performed next also was sent to Danger zone which means they faced eviction from the music show if they can’t prove themselves in their next performance.

Vanilla was next on stage and she brought her energy giving a thrilling performance. The coaches commended her. “Thank you for personalizing your song. You gave us the best one minute so far,” says Yemi Alade. Vanilla was the first contestant to proceed to the Battle zone- referred as a satisfactory state.

Ewaoluwa and Tim Ayo, despite their good performances were sent to the Danger Zone.

Kitay was the last to perform from Team Yemi Alade and he gave a convincing performance that made Waje and Yemi to get up and dance to the song. Darey commended him for bringing out a festival-vibe and an energetic performance. “I was out blown by your performance,” says Waje.

With four contestants namely Toeseen, Loven, Ewa and Tim Ayo in the Danger zone, the Coach needed to save one of them. They were brought back on stage and Coach Yemi, decided to save Toeseen from the Danger zone. Toeseen thus, joined Vanilla and Kitay in the battle zone. The three contestants in the danger zone will have to fight it out and give out convincing performances in order to remain in the ultimate music contest. Team Falz will perform in next episode.

Sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Limited, The Voice Nigeria co-anchored by Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa, The Voice Nigeria airs Saturday weeknights on Africa Magic Family, Showcase, Urban channels on DSTV and on Sunday on AIT. Viewers and fans stand to win prizes as they log on to the First Bank Nigeria social media handles (twitter- @FirstBankngr, Instagram handle- Firstbanknigeria) and answer quizzes on the First bank Moments being asked on the performances of the contestants.

The bank’s support for The Voice Nigeria is a demonstration of its commitment to contributing to the projected revenue of US$86m by 2021 from the Nigeria’s music industry aimed at promoting a diversified economy in line with the Federal Government’s diversification policy.

RELATED: The Voice Nigeria III: 24 Contestants Move To Knockout Stage