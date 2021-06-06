The music reality show, The Voice Nigeria got more interesting as the knockout stage ended on. dramatic note as Team Darey made their performances.

The six contestants namely Dapo, Ayomikun, Esther, Jeremiah Blessing and Rachel took turns to share the spotlight. As expected, the 10th episode of the talent reality TV show was filled with drama and unending emotions which had Darey losing two of his talents to Waje, and Falz.

Waje got Ayomikun who was left in the Danger Zone by Darey even after his rendition of Bruno Mars’ ‘Just the way you are’.

In an interesting twist, five of the members of Darey’s team made it to the battle – either through stealing or save. However, Blessing’s journey on the talent show came to an end after failing to make it to the next round despite her rendition of Pussycat Dolls’ hit single, ‘Stick with you.’

Rachel’s rendition of ‘Smash into you’ by Beyonce got her into the Battlefield just as Esther’s rendition of Westlife’s ‘flying without wings’ landed her a spot on the battle zone. Coach Darey, however saved Jeremiah from the Danger Zone. Dapo made it to the next stage after he was stolen by Falz.

Five talents in Darey’s team namely Rachel, Esther, Jeremiah, Dapo, and Ayomikun joined Nuel Ayo, Inioluwa, Eazzie, Vanilla, Kitay, Naomi Mac, Peace, KPee, Tamara, Anu and Toescene in the Battlefield making 16 contestants in the next round.

