Today I would like to focus on Apple. We hear about them every day and some of it are good and some of it are bad, but let us look at one of Apple’s creations and then you can pick whether you like apple or not. You might even decide to buy this item for yourself. The item we will be focusing on today is the Apple’s MacBook Pro M1 2020. If you don’t know what a MacBook is, it is a carry around laptop created by Apple.

You might be wondering what is the difference between the normal 2020 MacBook Pro and the 2020 MacBook Pro M1 – apart from giving all the spoiled children something to add to their list of things they don’t need but they want. But despite what all of you may be thinking, it isn’t just a way for Apple to make more money. The difference is cores.

Most Apple products use intel core; in fact, most laptops and phones use intel cores, but it seems Apple is trying to change that. A core in a computer basically receives instructions from a Central Processing Unit (CPU) and it goes through with those instructions which make the laptop work. Without a CPU, a laptop would be worthless. So, knowing that, you might be able to fully understand the situation.

The MacBook M1 is one of the first Apple products that is fitted with the M1 chip or core. It may not change on the outside but it does change on the inside, like me when I eat too much beans. Using only benchmarks will show you that the M1 core defeats any intel chip Mac desktop and still does really well in multi-core. For its single core score it got a 1744 and for its multi-core it got 7628 which are both amazing scores.

Single core is a processing unit and multi-core are many processing units; they are both in this laptop and most others. The higher the score the faster the core, which means the faster the computer. It seems the fans inside the laptop that cool the system are a little pickier this time, so I would say if you want better performance you should download a software for it from the internet.

Make sure to check your websites wisely; you don’t want to get caught by those Nigerian hackers. Let us step back and look at the MacBook.

On the outside they haven’t changed; they still have two thunderbolt three ports on the left side which can be annoying because you would have to purchase an adapter to have a normal USB port or an SD card slot. It comes with a 13-inch display. It is fitted with the Apple’s magic keyboard and, no, it does not make you a wizard or witch if you use it.

The keyboard uses a scissor switch keyboard and it can actually last a long time unlike the butterfly keyboard that did terribly. It has a headphone jack on the right side of it and has WIFI 6 which makes connecting to and using the internet really good.

More on this amazing piece of technology next week.