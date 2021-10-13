Former Senate president, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has warned that there can be no national unity without justice and equity in the country.

Assessing the current security challenges in the country, he concluded that it would be difficult to foster national unity in the face of injustice and lack of equity.

Wabara spoke yesterday at the Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye Annual Birthday 7th Lecture Series 2021, held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital with the theme, “Security and National Unity in Difficult Times”.

Wabara, who was the chairman of the occasion along Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi who delivered the lecture, called on the federal government to stop what he described as its knee-jerk approach towards ending the insecurity challenges facing the country.

He challenged the central government to investigate the cause of insecurity and “look deep down and design solutions” needed to tackle the problem.

Wabara said the topic was “as basic and important to our today’s polity, just as oxygen, blood and water are to the human body”, adding that he is disturbed by the extent of violence being unleashed on Nigerians.

“Every morning when I have to open the pages of newspapers or read through posts on social media, my heart cuts to the extent of violence being unleashed on citizens of Nigeria.

“There are stories of killings, kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and herders’/farmers brouhaha from the North-East, North-West and North-Central part of the country.’’ A