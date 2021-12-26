The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has called on Nigerians not to be dampened by the socio-economic situation in the country, saying that there is hope for a brighter rewarding future in the country.

The cleric in his Christmas and New message stated that whatever harrowing experience Nigerians might be going through presently, the birth of Jesus Christ which was being celebrated around the world, represents hope and joy for mankind.

Bishop Oke, who is also the President of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, counseled that the birth of Jesus Christ offers an opportunity to the people for them to commit their ways to God and be truthful in their earthly service to humanity.

“This season which celebrates the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ, represents hope and joy for all the people of the earth. So, regardless of the situation we find ourselves in, this opportunity given to you and I on a silver platter, shows that we should be more than grateful by serving Him, the almighty, with everything in us”, he said.

The Cleric also called on the authorities in the country to, in the spirit of the season which according to him calls for sober reflections, double up efforts in confronting the challenges facing the people in all forms.

“Our government at all levels, should continue to work relentlessly towards making sure that our security, economic and political challenges, among others, are turned around for the good of the country and its people. Our economy should be knocked into shape by revamping it so as to bring down, high cost of living in the land”, he admonished.

On the coming year,2022, Oke assured that it would be filled with abundant blessings and joy for the nation and its people, particularly those who key into the programmes of God.

“Though 2022 will be a year of abundant joy, this will however be for those who totally commit their ways to God by being obedient to His ordinances. We must all endeavor to serve God in truth and in spirit”, Bishop Oke said.

