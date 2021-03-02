By Babajide Sanwo-Olu |

Let me start by saying how truly honoured and privileged I am to have just been decorated as the Grand Patron of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State branch. But it is a bigger honour to have been asked to felicitate with you at another yearly thanksgiving of our Interdenominational Divine Service, which is called IDDS 2021, with the theme: “A new beginning, a new dawn and a new glory”.

A year ago when we were at the Baptist Shepherd Hill Church where our CAN President, Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle, admonished us and challenged us, the first index case of COVID-19 had not happened in Nigeria. A year ago, we hadn’t seen the unprecedented security challenges facing our dear country. A year ago, we hadn’t seen the huge destruction that came out of the peaceful EndSARS protests that we witnessed in Lagos. A year ago, we hadn’t seen the recession that has culminated in the economic crises in our country and the world. And so, everyone of us here today has every reason to thank the Almighty God that has kept us because it has been a difficult year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last one year has been a difficult year for us as a government. In the last one year, Nigeria has had to test over one million for COVID-19. Nigeria has been hit by over 150,000 infected patients. Your Lagos, our Lagos, has remained the epicenter of the virus, with over 40 per cent of all of the national statistics. Globally, the virus has taken over 2.5million people; it has infected over 10million.

Lagos also witnessed an unprecedented protest that started peacefully. Our youths, the leaders of today, voiced their grievances to all of us in government and this led to the destruction that we have never seen before in this part of the world. We were asking ourselves, “how did we get here?” We have also seen that within that one year, Nigeria’s economy had been hit by recession. We have seen high numbers of unemployment. We have seen huge security challenges that have shaken the foundation of our country. We have seen all of the economic challenges that have not only hit Nigeria but have hit the bigger parts of the entire world. But we thank God that we are standing and we are seated today with the grace that the Most High has given to each and every one of us.

And so, if we reflect back and also listen to the gospel this morning; I will read part of it. “And he says, why do you eat and drink with the collectors and the sinners?”

Who are the collectors and the sinners? Probably politicians, including me, standing in front of you; government officials standing in front of you. Why? But our Lord Jesus answered and said, “Those who are well have no need of a physician but those who are sick. I have not come to call the righteous but sinners to repentance.” I think if that passage did not hit all of you, it hit me because it is time for sober reflection. It is a time that the topic we have taken here today, “A new beginning, a new dawn and a new glory”, cannot be better imagined and cannot be better put forward. Is it the security situation in our country? It calls for prayers now more than ever before. It calls for our intercession. It calls for all of us to come together, stronger, bigger and better. Our father, the CAN President, spoke last year; it was as if he predicted it. He was crying at the top of his voice then that the security situation of the country was going down. We all did not take it serious.

We have all witnessed the challenges of our country. We don’t have any other place that we can call home. We need to be very careful not to turn the security issues in our land into an ethnic, religious or tribal war. We need to be careful to ensure that we bring out and we isolate criminally-minded people in our community. Let’s avoid tribalising it, giving it an ethnic coloration or turning it into a religious issue. We are the largest country in Africa; where will we go to? Who will take us? Where can we get on to? We have no other land than here and that is why I said that, indeed, Nigeria needs a new beginning. Nigeria needs a new dawn. Nigeria needs a new glory.

We are fighting not only health and medical wars because, like I told us, COVID is still around; all of us are masked up; we cannot even identify ourselves. We can’t hug ourselves. We can’t greet ourselves and we can’t even shake ourselves. So, we have a health issue that is bothering all of us. We have an economic issue that is challenging us. The country is just coming out of a recession – let us hope that it really comes out of it- when people find it difficult to earn a living, when people find it difficult to eat three decent meals a day. We are confronted with security challenges. We cannot afford to add political instability to it.

Are we saying that God Almighty is not aware? Are we? Certainly not. God Almighty is aware and He doesn’t shake from where He is. So, the challenge is for all of us as leaders in our various spheres of endeavor; be it religious leaders, be it political leaders, economic leaders, health or medical leaders, office leaders, church leaders to take up the responsibility and ask ourselves, “what can I do differently to make sure that we all have a better tomorrow?” “How will I leave this place better for our children and grandchildren than we have met it?”

I am not going to attempt to preach a sermon because my father in the Lord is most competent to do that. I am just here to challenge us, to encourage us and to say to us because we are sons and daughters of the Most High, that our tomorrow, working together and collaboratively, will be better than our today. And so, I want to first congratulate the immediate past chairman of Lagos CAN, a very good senior friend and father of mine, Apostle (Prof) Alex Bamgbola, who had held that leadership for six years, so graciously. Baba, thank you very much.

But the baton has changed; it is about the new leadership that has been sworn in today.

We know that he is capable, but he needs each and everyone of us for his tenure to be bigger, greater and mightier than his predecessor’s.