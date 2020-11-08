Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the German city of Leipzig yesterday to protest against the current coronavirus lockdown measures in Germany.

Several squares in Leipzig were filled with demonstrators demanding the immediate lifting of Germany’s current lockdown measures, which they say violate fundamental rights, AFP reports.

Restaurants, bars, cafes and also all museums, theatres and sports halls have had to close their doors in Germany since Monday, in a move that has faced strong criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the organization, 20,000 demonstrators are expected to attend, but official figures are not known at this time. Police have been on the scene in an attempt to enforce measures, with reports coming in that the majority of people are not wearing a mouth mask or social distancing.

Fears of riots due to counter-demonstrations have not materialised at this time, but police remain alert to the possibility.

The number of corona infections in Germany reached a record high of 23,000 new infections per day on Thursday.

But those that are able to open again face another threat: the growth of teleworking.

At present, teleworking is obligatory for businesses unless considered impossible, and most forecasts predict it will remain common even after the worst of the crisis is over.

Telecoms giant Proximus, for example, is considering moving out of its landmark twin towers by the Brussels North station because it has too much space for the future working landscape.

According to Olivier Willockx, CEO of the Brussels entrepreneurs’ organisation Beci, teleworking is here to stay, at least in one of its forms.

“Teleworking is becoming a permanent fixture in most companies, at least for one to two days a week,” he said in an interview with Bruzz. “Perhaps not more than that, because many employees indicate that they need social contact.”

Companies, he explained, are not all eager to embrace the new way of working. Meetings on Zoom or Skype have become commonplace, but can never be a full replacement for bottoms on office chairs.

“At those meetings you miss out on some information. For example, you cannot see whether one of your employees is depressed,” he said.

“In addition, everything that normally happens before and after a meeting falls away. In a country such as the Netherlands, most decisions are taken during the meeting itself. In Belgium it’s different, especially among French speakers. That hidden dimension is not there now.”

But the growth of teleworking, however large or small, represents a threat to the restaurant sector, already reeling from two full lockdowns.

“There are many restaurants with a clientele that mainly consists of people who come to work locally,” said Philippe Trine, president of sector federation Horeca Brussels. “If offices become obsolete and close, that is of course a bad thing for those restaurants.”

He doubts whether teleworking will endure.

“I find it difficult to say, because our sector no longer works at all, but being present in the office has many advantages for many companies,” he said.

One of the biggest names in Brussels horeca, Frédéric Nicolay (Belga, Roi des Belges, Walvis, Vismet) is of the same opinion, he told Bruzz.

“Telework is a fine idea, but no more than that,” he said. “People like to come together and share with each other. We are not machines.”

And many of the most vulnerable establishments were on shaky foundations before the virus came along.

“There are probably too many establishments,” said Nicolay. “A lot of them were already doing badly financially. Sooner or later they would have disappeared anyway.”

For Philippe Trine and most of his members, that would be no bad thing.

“There will then be 3,000 restaurants left. Because some restaurants will have disappeared, there should be more work for the rest. And there will certainly not be too many for a city like Brussels.