BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Suspected political thugs have disrupted the North-West zonal congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna.

The congress was holding at the International Trade Fair ground on Kaduna – Zaria road before it was disrupted, a situation that led to the destruction of chairs and electoral material.

The major contenders for the position of national vice chairman for Northwest are Senator Bello Hayatudeen Gwarzo, for minister Aminu Wali and another candidate being sponsored by a former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

LEADERSHIP recall that Kwankwaso had earlier accused the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, of undue interference in the zonal electoral process.

Sources at the venue of the congress told LEADERSHIP that Kwankwaso loyalists were allegedly responsible for the disruption of the exercise.

Senator Kwankwaso could not be reached at press time for reaction.