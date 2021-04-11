ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

The Northwest zonal executive committee congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna, headquarters of the North West was disrupted Saturday following a clash between major contenders.

The major contenders for the position of National Vice Chairman for north west zone include Senator Bello Hayatudeen Gwarzo, Aminu Wali and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Details of those behind the disruption and sponsors were not clear as the venue became chaotic, ballot boxes were snatched away forcing the organisers to postpone the Congress

Nobody was available to speak on the matter as everybody scampered for safety for fear of being attacked by the thugs who brandished various weapons damaging some items including the ballot boxes.