Suspected thugs numbering over 100 yesterday invaded the Enugu State secretariat of the All Progressive Congress.

This was even as the state executive committee of the party announced the suspension of a former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Eugene Odo, and three other members of the party in the state.

The suspected thugs stormed the party secretariat where the state party chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye, flanked by other members of his executive announced the indefinite suspension of the four members of the party over their role in the last APC ward congress.

The thugs seized cameras belonging to the TVC and the Nigerian Television Authority and left the secretariat shortly after the arrival of security operatives.

Their suspension is part of recommendation of a committee set up by the state caretaker working committee to investigate the said suspended members.

According to the committee headed by the Enugu East zonal committee, Chief Anike Nwoga, the former speaker and the three others were allegedly vested with responsibility of collecting fictitious names in their respective zones which they filed in as ward executives.