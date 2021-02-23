Tiger Woods is in surgery after suffering “multiple leg injuries” in a car crash in Los Angeles, California.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department said that it “responded to a single-vehicle rollover” accident in which the “vehicle sustained major damage”.

The 15-time golf major champion, 45, had to be “extricated from the wreck” by firefighters and paramedics.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said: “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Steinberg confirmed the detail about the American having sustained “multiple leg injuries”.

Woods was at the Riviera Country Club in LA at the weekend as host of the Genesis Invitational tournament.

A statement from the LA County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to the crash “on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes” on Tuesday morning local time.

It added: “Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

The LA County Fire Department said:”Units dispatched at 07:22 and found a single-vehicle rollover. One adult male was assisted out of the vehicle and transported to a local area hospital in serious condition.”