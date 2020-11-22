The self-acclaimed Egberi Papa of Bayelsa and Nigerian singer, Inetimi Timaya Odon popularly known as Timaya, has dropped his much anticipated new album, ‘Gratitude’, 5 years after ‘Epiphany’.

‘Gratitude’ is both Timaya’s most anticipated new album and his most unique collection yet. The 15-track piece is his 7th studio offering, and it sees him take centre-stage of his rock-solid artistry with no guest features. For Timaya’s faithfuls, this album brings a heightened level of experience of the goodness that the Bayelsa star’s music has come to be known for through his 15-year career. Hits like ‘I Can’t Kill Myself’, ‘The Mood’, ‘Born to Win’ and the recently released ‘Gra Gra’, are forerunning singles and have certified the Gratitude album as a pop-culture staple on arrival.

Against all the odds of the 2020 decade, Timaya is thankful. As such, he has translated his emotions into high vibrational content, revealing his approach to life and its uncertainties. With optimum production from Orbeat, Spotless, Yung Willis, Ayzed, Chillz, Vybe O, Wildxyouths, Boombeatz, Krizbeatz, and Chrisstringz, Timaya takes us on a groovy journey into his bubbly lifestyle.