It is common knowledge that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the agency charged with the responsibility of organising elections in the country, draws its powers from the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In specific terms, the functions of INEC are as contained in Section 15, Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) and Section 2 of the Electoral Act 2010 (As Amended). INEC itself, it needs be recalled, was established by the 1999 Constitution to, among other things, organise elections into various political offices in the country.

But this is not the issue at stake here. What is of utmost importance is the benefits the democratic process will derive from the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill if signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. A similar bill was deliberated on by the 8th Session of the National Assembly (NASS), but could not be assented to, by the President, due to time constraint.

The amendment of the legal document was about the most strategic piece of legislation undertaken by this 9th Session of NASS. The main issue that drew the attention of the nation to it was the provision on how election results should be transmitted. The controversy it generated was so heated that the Senate, in particular, had to reverse itself after fraudulently attempting to share electoral powers with INEC. That attempt proved to many that politicians cannot be trusted with any assignment that calls for altruism.

Eventually, the matter was resolved in favour of electronic transmission which was tested at the just concluded Anambra governorship poll. INEC commendably deployed it and other aspects of technology such as the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and achieved a result that was close to satisfactory.

Curiously, Nigerians did not see the trap that was the direct primaries’ clause also included in the bill. The danger is that it is getting, undeservedly, more controversial than the debate on whether or not election results should be transmitted electronically.

For most political observers, the inclusion of that clause is self-serving and has nothing to do with the development of the democratic culture. Others insist that it is the business of political parties to decide how they produce their candidates for election either through direct or indirect primaries. To that extent, it is perceived by the political parties as an interference by NASS in its functions in a manner that could be considered ultra vires.

They also posit that this clause like the one that arrogated to the National Assembly and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) the unconstitutional right to share INEC’s powers was intended to delay the passage of this bill so as to retain the old system with its tendency to manipulate electoral processes by politicians with vested interest. That clause, also, has placed the state governors and NASS on a war path with each lobbying the final arbiter, the President, to see things from their own perspective.

Unfortunately, in our considered opinion, that turf war between the governors and the legislators is, again, delaying the President’s assent even as 2022 election year approaches. Nigerians are urging the President to go ahead and sign the bill into law with a probability of supplementary request for amendment as was the case with the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). The argument is that the bill is too important to be further delayed because of the inanities of political actors who are more interested in how the bill, when passed, can enhance their political interest rather than the overall benefit to the democratic system. In our view, it is all about 2023 and who gets what from the political pie.

As a newspaper, we join the rest of well-meaning Nigerians to plead with the President to have at the back of his mind the inherent gains the democratic culture in the country will derive from the bill if passed into law rather than the ambitions of a select few. In our view, it is necessary that the bill comes into effect soon so as to allow every interest group to key into it in time for it to be implemented as 2023 draws near.

It will be unpardonable, in our considered opinion if, for any motive that is contrary to the will of the people, the bill was not signed into law in time for the next election which is already galloping in. Nigerians are filled with trepidation, and for good reasons, as they await the signature of the president on that legislative document.

The provisions of that bill hold the key to actualising the desire for a free and fair election in the country in which every vote counts. It may not be able to eliminate electoral malpractice altogether but it has the potential to add credibility and integrity to the electoral process and possibly restore the confidence of the electorate in the ballot box which, in a democracy, is the only acceptable way of convincing them that, indeed, they hold all the aces as far as electoral contest is concerned. We, therefore, aver that it’s time the nation got past this bill and move on to other matters.