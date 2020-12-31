By Royal Ibeh,

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently published a detailed 40-country study on the magnitude and flow of health professionals. According to the report, close to 90 per cent of all migrating physicians, were moving to just five countries: Australia, Canada, Germany, UK and USA.

Also, a recent report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation estimated that Africa has committed to the tune of $4.6 billion in training doctors who were then recruited by the U.K., U.S., Canada, and Australia.

In Nigeria, the story is not different. According to the NOI survey, 89 per cent of mid-level doctors are considering work opportunities abroad and/or have taken examinations that allow them to migrate. A lot more younger doctors, 91 per cent are already considering their options abroad. The numbers of doctors registering to take national residency training qualifying examinations are dwindling, while applications for foreign recruitment are on the increase.

As at 2012, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) reported that there are about 72,000 nationally registered Nigerian doctors, with only 35,000 practicing in the country. A deficit of over 260,000 doctors in Nigeria was established looking at the population figure and growth rate and for Nigeria to meet up with recommended average of doctor to population ratio 1:600, a minimum of 10,605 new doctors need to be recruited annually.

In his reaction, the head of Departments of Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Avidime, said in 2018, about 5861 Nigerian physicians are currently working in the United Kingdom, according to a report of 10 year (2009-2018) migration trend of trained Nigerian physician.

Avidime said in 2014, a net weekly migration rate of two physicians per week was recorded, increasing to a net weekly migration of 17 physicians per week in 2018 representing a whopping 600 per cent.

He said there is a growing concern worldwide because of health workers migration which impact negatively on the health systems in source countries and an economic loss given that the source countries have invested heavily in terms of finance in the education and training of health professionals.

“With a population estimate in excess of 200million and only about 40,000 physicians practicing in Nigeria, there are not enough doctors in Nigeria because the doctor to population ration is 1: 5,000 as against the WHO recommended 1:600. With the deficit of over 260,000 physicians, many more doctors are still migrating and this should be a matter of national concerns,” he adds.

Mentoring Programme to the rescue

Averting the trend, Avidime said if developing countries can provide world-class education and training opportunities, as well as opportunities for unhindered career advancement and employment devoid of any form of discrimination, ethnocentric considerations, the migratory flow can be reduced.

Thinking in that direction, 12 high calibre faculty members who have shown their unique capability and competencies in different sectors of the Nigerian economy, recently came together to serve as mentors to emerging Physicians, in efforts to develop them into leaders that can change the narrative in the health sector.

The mentors who are Fertility Expert, MD/CEO Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr Abayomi Ajayi; Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Prof. Bomi Ogedengbe; Dean, Faculty of Clinical Science, OAU, Prof. Ebun Adejuyigbe; Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Lanre Fagbohun; DG, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof Deji Adekunle (SAN); MD/CEO Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited, Mrs Funmi Babington-Ashaye; Renowned Industrialist and Investment Expert, Chief Mrs. Nike Akande; Deputy Vice Chancellor, UNILAG, Professor Sade Ogunsola; MD, Mopheth Pharmacy, Adekunle Michael Oyegade; Prof. of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Prof. Oluwarotimi Akinola; Founder, Premier Hospitals, Lagos, Dr Abiodun Eke-Aluko and MD/CEO Interkel Group, Lagos, Engr. Nnamdi Agbim, met regularly with physicians to discuss matters relating to career development and advancement within an organised and supportive framework.

According to Dr Ajayi, “The Physicians Mentoring Programme was developed because of the need to enhance the career growth of young physicians and improve transformative leadership in the medical profession. The programme is intended to facilitate, not restrict, the participation of mentors and mentees and enable them to explore the great opportunities created when two personalities are paired.

“We want to have a balanced profession. Sometimes, these young ones need someone who can give them words of wisdom that will help to develop and discover who they are. We need Nigerian young professionals to know that the future is bright in this country,” he said.

Coordinator, Dr Abayomi’s Physicians Mentoring Programme, and founder of Atunda Consulting, a transformation and capacity building consulting firm in Nigeria, Ms Bunmi Adeleye, said the mentoring programme is structured to develop doctors into leaders that can change the narrative in Nigeria. She said, “We are doing this to stem the brain drain in Nigeria. We can’t stop everyone from going abroad, but what we are trying to do with the mentoring programme is to help young doctors to decide what they will want to do with their lives and how they can be useful in rebuilding our healthcare system.”

Testimonials

Meanwhile, Dr. Yejide Okungbaye, Dr. Mariam Al-Hassan, Dr. Nneoma Ibe, Dr. Olaniran Hezekiah, Dr. Adeola Fashola, Dr. Charles Okeke, Dr. Anulaobi Caleb, Dr. Rosemary Anichukwu, Dr. Adetola Oladimeji, Dr. Ajibike Gbajabiamila and Dr. Idaraesit Ndem are the 11 mentees who recently benefitted from the maiden edition of the Physicians Mentoring Programme.

Prior to the mentoring programme, the mentees told LEADERSHIP that they had the intention of taking the next available flight abroad. They said, “A lot of us were taught immediately after medical school to take the next available flight abroad, because this country can’t work. We understand a lot of them were going out of frustration, but there is no place like home. There are lots of opportunities here in Nigeria and the mentoring programme has made us realize ways to harness those opportunities.”

Dr. Yejide Okungbaye, said the mentoring programme has opened up her mind to think big and to relate with patients and her colleagues. “Before the mentoring programme, I don’t have clear purpose of where I am heading to, but with the mentoring programme, I see tremendous growth that I can measure. I am more time conscious, my leadership skills have improved, i take my work more seriously, and I think broadly. I am no longer thinking medicine as just clinical, I think medicine as a profession that has too many branches that I can dive into. For instance, there is tourism, there is health financing, there is telemedicine and occupational health. Things are changing,” she adds.

Prior to applying for the mentorship programme, Dr. Mariam Al-Hassan said she was really confused. “My motivations and interests were taking a backseat to my new discoveries, and I was really confused as to where I wanted to be. I kept seeing the same problem and no solution. And then, I saw the opportunity to apply for the mentorship programme.

“The mentoring programme has helped me to start looking into health financing, especially health insurance. With my training on health finance, I feel more compelled to do something in the health sector. I am passionate about health insurance, about health care for all and I think that is a very key aspect that Nigeria needs to utilize to be able to achieve the health coverage that we need for Nigerians,” she said.

As for Dr. Olaniran Olabiyi, the mentoring programme has increase his productivity, made him more timely, feel future oriented, a problem solver, and the best, no matter how challenging or demanding the task is.

He said, “The mentoring programme has helped me to able to identify my way of leadership, how to manage my emotion and people. It has also helped me to manage my time. So right now, meeting deadline is not a problem anymore, nor is it a big deal. So, I have improved in terms of time management and productivity. My productivity and professionalism, has increased from 70 per cent to like 90 to 100 per cent.

“The programme has also helped me to be a problem solver and that is my goal, not just sitting there, complaining about the healthcare system. Currently, we are experiencing brain drain in Nigeria. Doctors flying abroad, how can I change the narrative? We know the healthcare system is challenged, how can I contribute to make it better? The mentoring programme has helped me to want to change the narrative. I’m no longer thinking of traveling abroad in search of greener pastures, but rather, the programme has challenged me in the professional world. Though, I cannot change the narrative alone, because a tree cannot make a forest, the mentoring programme has made me be like a mentor to others, brainstorming with them on how we can change the narrative.”

Dr. Ajibike Gbajabiamila said the programme has helped her improve her communication skill in dealing with patients and colleagues in the medical world. “We know the in-house fight, in that laboratory scientists don’t like doctors and the nurses fighting with the doctors. The mentoring programme has not only helped me to naturally flow with people but it has also helped me to learn how to understand people more and how to interact with them,” she adds.

Dr. Adetola oladimeji said effective communication skills and management of stressful situations were actually separate modules that were covered in the emotional intelligence for leadership course, adding that the course was quite ground-breaking for her.