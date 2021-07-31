Amid rumours that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was dead or hospitalized, his media adviser, Tunde Rahman, has debunked such reports, saying he is fine, hale and hearty.

Rahman in a statement yesterday said, “His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization.

“Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly. Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news was propagated, they had been proven wrong.

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know that the matter of life and death is in the hands of only God Almighty.”