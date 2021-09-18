A former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, wife of the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, over the passing of her mum, Mama Victoria Amudoaghan.

Mama Amudoaghan, a member of the Catholic Church of Nigeria, died on Tuesday.

Asiwaju Tinubu urged Mrs. Ajimobi to accept the death of her mum as the will of God, continue to remember her in prayers and work to advance her good deeds.

In a condolence letter signed by Tinubu released yesterday by his media office, the former Lagos governor said: “By way of this letter, please accept my deepest condolences over the recent passing of your mum, Mama Victoria Amudoaghan.

“It’s always a sad and painful thing when any of our parents, particularly our mothers, leaves us. I know how it feels because I have experienced this before.

“We must, however, take solace in the lives they lived and memories of the time we shared together.

“We thank God that Mama lived to a ripe age. I understand she was a devout Christian who spent her lifetime in the service of God and humanity. She was also said to be a quintessential mother and a pillar of support for her children.

“I urge you to continue to remember Mama in your prayers and to work to advance her good deeds. While praying that God Almighty grant you, your other siblings and family members the strength to continue in the absence of Mama, may Munificent God also grant Mama’s soul eternal rest.”