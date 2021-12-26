A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Prince Saheed Popoola, has described the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the unifying factor in the ruling party.

This is just as he poured encomiums on the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi- Salihu for providing the right leadership in the assembly.

Popoola, a state legislator from Offa local government area, described as exercise in futility, the seeming gang-up against Tinubu ahead of 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker spoke at a media parley organised by the correspondents chapel of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin.

“Let me say this, the only person that is bringing unity to APC today in Nigeria is Tinubu, and we are telling all those that are ganging-up against him that they will surely meet brickwall, all of them, including those that he mentored and they are now doing some unimaginable things behind him, their permutation is a disaster in-waiting, it is a time bomb in APC,” Popoola added.

On his political future, he said: “I will be contesting for Kwara south senate seat and my reason is very simple. We are of the opinion that Offa deserves a second term, and I believe that I can do better than the current occupier.”

