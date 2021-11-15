Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Clear Vision For Tinubu 2023 has appointed Samuel Adegbola as the FCT coordinator.

The national coordinator and founder of the Clear Vision for Tinubu 2023, Alhaja Kadijat Jakande said the appointment of Adegbola as it FCT coordinator was informed by his tract records.

The announcement was made during the unveiling of the FCT chapter of the group at the Namadi Sambo primary school Apo Dutse Abuja on Sunday.

The programme which had in attendance different people from different backgrounds and faith, was to support the former Lagos State Governor’s ambition of becoming a president.

They called on all Nigerians to support the vision of Tinubu for Presidency in order to achieve developmental strides going by his positive achievements in Lagos state as governor for two terms.

The chief Imam of Apo Dutse, Mallam AbdulHamid, while speaking, said that Tinubu is God sent going by his bridge building posture, international acceptance, mixture with other tribes and religion.

He said there is the need to give him the support in order to achieve his ambition.