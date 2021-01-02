By Our Correspondent

For Ajayi Solomon O, the brain behind TMY Media, one of Nigeria’s most reputable top media companies, he never envisaged that the little idea which he started on Facebook would grow to become a multinational company and continue to soar.

Recounting how TMY Media was born, Mr. Ajayi said, “I do post the name TMY Records in the year 2013. It all started from my Facebook platform with the mind set of promoting myself and some young music talents in Africa especially in Nigeria. Then from 2013 to 2014, it was called TMY Records. In 2015, TMY Media was finally established as a media production and management Company which is Digital Portal also.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMY Media is now fully an entertainment Media Company; we are a digital agency and a Production Company too. We are also into content writing and content marketing. TMY Media also manages talents. As a PR Company we have the highest rate of successfully Verified Instagram accounts; for celebrities and non celebs.”

Running a successful business in Nigeria is not bed of roses, looking back at where he is coming from, Ajayi lists some pains and gains of managing a media related business.

“Honestly, I had invested all my life savings in TMY Media from 2013 to 2017,” he recounted.

“I came to limelight in the year 2018 that was when I started making money from production and rental of music equipments. However, in 2019 I finally gained recognition due to my Social media awareness.

This gave birth to the PR and branding part of the company.”

Shedding more lights on the reasons TMY Media is successfully running a lot of diverse services and not offering a single specialised service, the Delta State indigene explains further, “Tmy Media offers diverse services because we understand that being a media Company covers a wide variety of areas; from advertising, broadcasting and networking, news, print and publication, digital, recording, and motion pictures and each has its own associated infrastructure. So, we are fully equipped to offer all the services.”

Ajayi Solomon further stated that his company looks up to Netflix Media, CCTV Media And Microsoft Media.

“Although we have many others media companies out there but these are my major media competitors in the industry,” he asserted.