One of the revelation athletes at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Enoch Adegoke, has applauded Nigeria’s government and the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, for supporting his quest towards achieving a great feat at the Games.

The Team Nigerian promising star created a new history at the Tokyo 2020 Games as he emerged the third Nigeria and first in 25 years to make the Olympics 100m men’s final.

Adegoke may not have won a medal in Tokyo, but the promising athlete did won the hearts of many Nigerians with his astonish performance, using the Olympics platform to join the exclusive club of sub-10 seconds runners after running 9.98 seconds to win his first-round heat which also booked his place in the semi-finals of the 100m event in Tokyo.

Despite failing to finish the final race due to injury, the Oyo State-born athlete finished the Olympics with his head high.

To get to the final, Adegoke stormed to a new Personal Best of 9.98secs in his heat while also beating Asian record holder, Femi Ogunode, British star, Zharnel Hughes, and 2021 World leader, Travon Brommel, to win his 100m heat.

Adegoke who was reacting to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development announcement that it will take up and pay his medical bills and three other track and field athletes, two of whom competed for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with injuries, while the other two were injured during the Games, said the gesture will propel him to greater heights.

“When I heard that the ministry will be taking care of my treatment, I was very happy,” he said.

“While going to Tokyo, I was adopted and that helped me to give my all and it was so unfortunate that I had that injury in the final, despite that, I was happy that I was able to end a 25-year absence of a Nigerian in the final.

“I thank the federal government through the minister and the ministry of sports for their support for the athletes.

“This kind gesture will help me to give my all in the future while competing for Nigeria. A lot of competitions ahead and with my age I know the sky is just the starting point for me.”

Aside Adegoke who stopped 40 metres into the 100m final due to a hamstring injury, the three other injured athletes are Ushoritse Itshekiri who also pulled his hamstring in the semi-final of the blue riband event, sprint hurdler, Tobi Amusan, who placed fourth in the 100m hurdles and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who made history as the first Nigerian, man or woman to compete in the final of the Shot Put event at the Olympics.