Team Nigeria’s Bose Omolayo has displayed high profile of dexterity to clinch the gold medal in the women’s 79kg Para-powerlifting event to set a Paralympic world records at the ongoing 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo Japan.

Omolayo has actually carved nitch for herself and set another records in 79kg.

Her brilliant and amazing sense of lifting and above all,the intrigue in lifting it up were all that shocked the entire spectators in the stadium. There was a standing ovation for her immidiately she was declared winner of the 79kg.

Omotayo has indeed set world paralympic record with 141kg and added another medal to Nigeria medals. Team Nigeria now has two Gold and two Bronze in the ongoing paralympic game in Tokyo.