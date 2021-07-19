Team Nigeria captain, Quadri Aruna, has been seeded number 15th among the players in the men’s singles competition of the table tennis event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Being the highest-rated African in the world, Aruna is seeded number 15 among the 65 players listed for the singles event at the Olympics kicking off Friday in Tokyo.

Aruna, one of the players to watch out for, will be hoping to exceed in Japan his quarter-final finish at Rio 2016.

Having qualified for Tokyo based on his world rating, he will now be awaiting his first round opponent when the draws hold this week.Egypt’s Omar Assar is seeded 28th, while Aruna’s compatriot —- Olajide Omotayo —- is seeded 49th in the men’s singles.

In the women’s singles, six-time African women champion, Egypt’s Dina Meshref, has been seeded 19th.

Nigeria’s Offiong Edem is seeded 53rd among the 70 athletes competing in the women’s singles event, while seven-time Olympian Olufunke Oshonaike is 60th.

ADVERTISEMENT