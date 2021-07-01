Mike Brown-led technical crew of the D’Tigers says many of the young players invited to the camp for the Olympics may not be on the trip to Japan.

However, he said the camping exercise is a win-win situation for all as the younger ones will benefit from the older players in the team.

“Many of them have not been in the camp of this nature trying out for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with NBA players and other professional players playing overseas”.

He commended the duo of Elijah Olaniyi and Michael Adewunmi for their maturity.

22-year-old Olaniy,i who plays for the Stony Brook Seawolves in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA Division One) was named to the First Team All-America East after ending his junior season averaging 18pts and 6.5 rebounds with an impressive 36.1% accuracy from the three point line.

“Their athleticism, size and maturity are worthy of note despite still being in the college”

Adewunmi who hoops for Edwardsville Cougars averaged 13pts, 6.1rebs in 26 games.

“They are holding their own and it’s fun to see them grow every single day that they are out on the floor”, Brown said.