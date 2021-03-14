ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare, has assured Nigerian athletes preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics of maximum support that will spur them for podium success.

Speaking during the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) evaluation programme held at the Federal University of Technology, in Akure yesterday Dare said that plans are in top gear to ensure Team Nigeria win medals at world showpiece.

Dare said, “the idea of organizing this competition is to create opportunity for our athletes to improve their ratings and prepare adequately for qualifications for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This event is a testimony of renewed hope for track and fields as outlined by AFN. I urge not to relent by ensuring that every activities are linked to development and promotion of athletics to restore our lost glory.

“I seize this opportunity to task the AFN to ensure that the aims and objectives of the federation are achieved by moving our sports to greater heights. The Ministry will continue to play its supervisory role.

“All the federations will be given adequate assistance to prepare our athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the athletes, I assure you that the ministry would not relent in helping you achieve the desired goal. Your welfare is paramount, so you will be provided with all necessary tools to excel.”