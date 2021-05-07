By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nigeria’s preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has hit top gear as 16 athletes departed the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday for Texas to take part in Olympics Relay Qualifiers.

The 16 athletes and coaches decked in their new kits were seen off by the minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare.

The team spent almost three weeks in camp, training at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium for the relay race in the United States which serves as Qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics after missing out of the World Relays in Poland due to visa hitches.

This is contrary to the reports in one of the national dailies (not LEADERSHIP) that the Team was stranded due to lack of funds.

According to the secretary general Of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Prince Niyi Beyioku, the athletes are highly motivated.

“Our athletes are highly motivated to participate in various relays in the United States, contrary to a report which claimed the team was stranded. You can see that it is not true.

“You can see them in their new kits courtesy of the Minister who pressed all the buttons to make the trip a reality. The team has no financial problems and Team Nigeria’s Olympic preparations is on track. “This is evident in what we are seeing. The advance party went ahead to fine-tune all arrangements. This is a mark of commitment of the Honorable Minister to ensure a hitch free event and podium success in Tokyo.

“To underscore the importance of the trip, the Honourable Minister lived up to his promise to see the athletes off to motivate them to make Nigeria proud by qualifying for the Olympics,” Beyioku said.