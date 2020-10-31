Organizers of next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo have announced that refunds will be offered to people who bought tickets in Japan.

They also said that those who bought tickets for the postponed 2020 Games and intend to attend in 2021 would be reimbursed if they are shut out due to fewer available seats or event-cancellations due to COVID-19.

The statement came after International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach warned that full stadiums “may not be possible” at the Games, which are scheduled to start a year late in July 2021.

Those who bought tickets outside of Japan from so-called Authorized Ticket Resellers appointed by national Olympic committees were directed to consult the company in question. Many have already set terms for refunds, which vary by nation or territory.