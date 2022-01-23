Some prominent leaders of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State and their followers yesterday decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Sylvester Imonina, Acting State Publicity Secretary, Precious Enuenweayoi, Acting State Welfare Secretary and Cyril Ogodo, former Deputy Chairman in the state, Ben Onwuka, Cyril Ogodo, Sylvester Kohwo and others, had on Tuesday resigned their positions and membership from APC and formally joined PDP at the party’s mega rally in Asaba, Delta State.

Governor lfeanyi Okowa at the rally said it had made a statement across Nigeria that PDP is prepared to take over this nation, saying one good thing about those in the PDP is that members are one family.

He warned aspiring brothers in the opposition parties not to waste their resources and time because there is no space for them in Delta State, we are in control just as he advised all aspirants to control their followers.

But Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, 2015 All Progressives Congress, (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, debunked the annoucement that members of his political group decamped to PDP.

The founding leader of the APC in Delta State while noting that only a few disgruntled individuals not members of Emerhor Political Family (EPF) left to PDP, noting that it is mischievous for them to try to use the name and clout of EPF to promote themselves in order to up their stake and cash price with PDP.

He noted further that the defection of a handful of individuals whose membership of EPF is at best parasitical, doesn’t anyway diminish the resolve of genuine members of EPF to join other progressives to rescues Delta come 2023.

Emerhor said the categorization of the defection of a few stomach politicians to the PDP after allegedly receiving cash inducements, as a move by EPF, is not only laughable but also mischievous and disingenuous.

Earlier, former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori promised that as a PDP card carrying member, he would not deviate as a dedicated member of the party and at the same time use his influence to develop the party from his unit, ward, local government through the state to the national level.