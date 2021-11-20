Multinational oil company, Total Energies, has restated its commitment to the promotion of peace and dignity in its host communities across the Niger Delta region.

The company’s manager, Community Relations, Offshore and Port Harcourt, Dr. Nnamdi Ahiamadu, disclosed this on Saturday while speaking at an event to mark the International Day of the Girl-child in the Rivers State capital.

Ahiamadu said: “As a company, we relate with our communities and society generally and so, we try to from time to time participate in events whether they are local or global to promote those things that bring peace and dignity among our people.”

He stated that there were no differences between the girl-child and the boy-child, considering the fact that women have over the time proven to be equal to them.

The Total executive said: “The essence of today’s event is to interact with our girl-children to make them understand that they have equal rights with their boy-brothers, boyfriends, boy-cousins.

“There are no differences between the gender. In the ancient time, there had been discrimination between the boy-child and the girl-child but today, in the society, women who came up as girl-children have proven to be equal match to men.

“So, we are here today to let you know that as girl-children yo are equal to every other human being. There is no difference between you and your brother. The difference is sex, it is for creation. It does not limit your potentials; it does not limit who you are because you are a girl-child.”

In her presentation, the Executive Director of Mother of Good Counsel Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, Dr. Doris Onyeneke, said when women join their voices together, they can speak out about policies that were not in their interest.