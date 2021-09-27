Tourists across the globe and adherent of Olojo at the weekend stormed the cradle of Yorubaland, Ile-Ife in Osun State to celebrate the grand finale of Olojo festival.

Ile Oodua that housed the palace of the Arole Oodua, Ooni Of Ife, was besieged by hundreds of people to witness or receive the royal blessing of the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja ii who had been in seclusion for seven days.

The programme which started in the early hours of the day, was characterized with varieties of activities ranging from different traditional performances like rendering of Yoruba poetries, invocation of deities, gods and goddesses of the land among others.

The event which was turned to a carnival-like, was a spectacle that provided a good understanding of Yoruba myth, history, beliefs and the ceremonial significance of the ancient town of Ile Ife.

Speaking at the event, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi prayed for peace in Yoruba kingdom, its unification and prosperity in the land.

The royal father who blessed all Yoruba sons and daughters from the country and in Diaspora, charged them to always embrace their traditions, beliefs and cultures wherever they might find themselves.

In his speech, governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, represented by his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, described the event as historic and significant to the progress of Yoruba race.