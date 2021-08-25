Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC) has advised the federal and state governments to embrace the culture of physical planning in order to reduce the issue of insecurity bedevilling the country.

The national president, Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Olutoyin Ayinde, gave the advice yesterday at the induction of newly registers town planners across North West zone in Kaduna state.

Represented by the chairman of NITP, Kaduna State chapter, Nuhu Abu Ajoge, the president said “we are charging the government with the responsibility of involving Town Planners in town planning activities to make sure that our environment is safe”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If government gives us the opportunity, we will tackle the issue of insecurity. If the spaces are all known and it is on paper, it will be easier for security personnel whenever there is a distress call, but now the security personnel cannot access a house or location.”

“If the space is properly organised, the society will know where and when lands are located and how to track every situation will be easier.”

He therefore tasked the government to involve town planners in the issues of insecurity.