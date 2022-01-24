Traders, especially motor spare parts’ dealers at Lafia Central Motor Park in Nasarawa State have lost goods worth millions of naira in an inferno that broke out in the market.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started on Friday night and lasted till the early hours of Saturday until it was put out by the fire service personnel.

The state coordinator of the fire service, Mrs Hanatu George, told journalists that they got a distress call on Friday night and responded immediately.

She, however, said no life was lost in the incident, adding that investigation had commenced to ascertain the cause of the inferno.

A motor spare parts dealer, Ejike Igwe, said his entire shop was razed by the fire. Some of the shop owners who spoke to journalists, also counted their losses in the disaster and appealed for support from the state government.

