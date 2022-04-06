The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), South Africa, towards ensuring medicine security in Africa.

The partnership, which focuses on research and development, human capital development and community engagement, in the context of the traditional medicine value chain, is also expected to produce various socio-economic benefits, including business and investment opportunities, job and income generation opportunities for stakeholders involved in the African Traditional Medicine Pharmaceutical Value Chain, especially traditional health practitioners.

Speaking during the ceremony, the minister of state for health, Senator Adeleke Mamora, said that the MoU is part of efforts to remove all barriers that hinder the growth of traditional medicine in Africa.

“Traditional medicine is part and par cel of our culture and therefore, whatever barriers that there are, we must do everything possible to remove them.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony in South Africa, monitored by our correspondent virtually, the director-general of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, explained that UKZN was chosen among many other earlier suggested institutions for the partnership due to the good work it is doing in the area of traditional medicine.

He insisted that Africans must take responsibility of providing access to safe, affordable life-saving medicines for the people of the region.

“Medicine security concept that we conceptualise a decade ago was a concept that argued that unless we as Africans begin to determine how our medicines are develop, produced and how our medicines are distributed, we will never be in a position to ensure sustainable access to safe, affordable life-saving medicines to our people.”

On his part, UKZN deputy vice-chancellor and head of the College of Humanities, Professor Nhlanhla Mkhize described the collaboration as the first of its kind.

His word: “At the heart of this collaboration is our belief that solutions for African healthcare challenges should be based on the willingness and commitment of African people and communities to promote, preserve and protect their local knowledge systems.