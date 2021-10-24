The FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) is to arraign one AbdulWahab Ahmed Alhaji Tanko who was arrested by the FCT minister, Musa Muhammed Bello, for violating road traffic rules.

Tanko who was on his vehicle with registration number RBC 562PX was apprehended by the minister’s convoy at Life Camp area of Abuja when the minister stopped to observe traffic compliance.

It was gathered that Tanko drove against the traffic light. He was blocked and arrested by the minister’s convoy while the minister was watching.

The director of DRTS, Wadata Aliyu Dogo Bodinga, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that Tanko would undergo emotional evaluation at a government hospital within the FCT, two weeks compulsory lectures, inspection of the vehicle and also appear before a mobile court for prosecution.

The director warned motorists against violating traffic regulations, saying anyone that disobeys traffic rules would face the penalties of arraignment, prosecution and heavy fines.

He assured FCT residents that the minister would inculcate the culture of adherence to traffic rules by motorists within the territory in line with international best practices.