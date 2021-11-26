Senate Committee on Local Content yesterday decried the non-appearance of organisations handling the Train -7 gas project over issues relating to alleged breach of Local Content Act in the implementation of the project.

The organisations invited by the committee but failed to appear are the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Saipem and Daewoo.

The organisations are the operator and promoters of the Train 7 gas project.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Teslim Folarin, (APC -Oyo) while addressing journalists said there were petitions against the running and the promoters of Train 7 Gas Project.

According to him, there is a lot of pressure to escalate the matter to an investigative hearing.

Folarin, however, said the committee thought it would be nice to hear from the four organisations involved, hence their invitation.

“We invited the four of them today, but as you can see, none of them honoured our invitation,” he said.

Senator Sabi Abdullahi (APC- Niger) and vice chairman of the committee, speaking further on the position of the committee said, the matter borders on the implementation of Nigeria’s local content policy.

Abdullahi said the Train 7 gas project, which centred on increasing the nation’s output on liquified natural gas, was an issue that was critical, given the increasing price of cooking gas.

He said given the huge deposit of gas in the country, the National Assembly was interested in how the companies could make life meaningful to Nigerians and increase the local capacity.

Abdullahi said the Senate had invited the companies to know what was happening on the implementation of the project, but they had all surreptitiously failed to honour the senate invitation.

He said the committee resolved that if similar thing happen on the next invitation slated for Dec 2, the committee would escalate the matter to a full public investigation.

He said the attitude of the four organisations was an insult on the parliament as a whole, as they found it convenient not to appear before the senate committee.

Abdullahi said the Senate would not abdicate its responsibility of ensuring compliance to set local content rules and regulations, noting that it was committed to ensuring success of the Train 7 gas project.

He said it was the duty of the Senate to ensure that Nigerians were not short changed and taken for granted, while expressing hope that the concerned organisations would honour the next invitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said with all the challenges of the economy, the matter was not what the senate would fold its arms and allow Nigerians to be short changed on the project.

He, however, said the Train 7 gas project was an attempt by the NLNG to increase Nigeria’s output from the current level in the country.

Abdullahi, who did not disclose further details, on the petitions against the companies given its sensitive nature, said the committee would want to hear from the organisations.

He said it was too early to give further details until after engaging the companies.