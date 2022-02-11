An Ijoko to Iddo bound Lagos Mass Transit Train (LMT) yesterday killed a Woman while walking along the railway track at Itoki, Ogun State.

According to witnesses, the woman was walking along the railway track in the morning when the accident happened as efforts by the locomotive engine driver to apply the brake could not save the deceased.

A passenger inside the train Mr. Frank Odoziakwu also noted that the accident did not occur at railway level crossing as speculated but rather along the railway track.

He averred that the woman must have been carried away and it was too late to escape by the time she heard the sound of the approaching train.

The Lagos district manager, Nigerian Railway Corporation Engr Jerry Oche who confirmed this development in a terse text message said, “A woman purportedly deaf was killed by train and the corpse will be evacuated this morning.”

This is not the first time people were killed by trains along the railway line and railway stations.

Two years ago near Ikeja railway level crossing, a Masters Degree student of University of Lagos was killed by a train as he walked along the railway line with both ears fixed with earphone pieces.

