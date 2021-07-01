Transcorp Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, has presented an alternative energy solution to Nigeria as part of its integrated energy strategy.

Unveiling the company’s alternative energy plan at a meeting with the Minister of Science & Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Mr. Peter Ikenga, head of Transcorp’s energy business said it will unlock greater value in the power sector.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ikenga stated that Transcorp Energy was seeking to collaborate with the federal government, through the federal ministry of science and technology, to develop nuclear power plants as alternative energy source for power generation in Nigeria using the OPEN100 model.

“This project is transformative and a first in Nigeria and would radically change the way nuclear power plants are deployed, offering a substantially less expensive and less complicated solution. It will further provide the country with a reliable and sustainable energy source, devoid of some of the challenges hampering stable and reliable power generation in Nigeria.”

The Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Ogbonya Onu, while welcoming the Transcorp team, reiterated the commitment of the government to promote the application of science, technology and innovation within Nigeria, in line with the Executive Order No. 5 of the Federal Government.

are delighted to see this innovation and appreciate Transcorp for leading the charge in the industry with this initiative. The approach by Transcorp to use small scale nuclear plants is catalytic for achieving the national goals on Science and Technology”, he stated.