In order to address the deficit in international travel demand in the wake of COVID-19, Transcorp Hotels Plc said it was able to identify and enable new products that meet local hospitality needs.

The company said it launched several initiatives: a drive-through cinema, laundry delivery service and food delivery all with the aim of driving long-term returns and delivering premium consumer experiences. It added that it launched Workspace by Transcorp Hotels, a business hub for corporates designed to boost business activities in a hospitable environment.

The managing director/chief executive officer, Transcorp Hotels, Dupe Olusola stated that “Before the pandemic, a hospitality report showed that Africa was the second-fastest growing tourism region globally, with a growth rate of 5.6 per cent after the Asia Pacific, against a 3.9 per cent global average growth rate.

“Now, with the number of travels per year on a decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, conversations abound on whether domestic tourism numbers will begin to look up and how the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will accelerate progress for regional tourism.”

She stated that “having suffered a loss of over $50 billion in revenue in the wake of a changing society affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism industry players face a new reality: how to recoup from these unprecedented losses, create more employment opportunities, and celebrate the dynamism on the continent.”

According to her, as African economies recover, new interventions in the tourism and hospitality sector will emerge to help address the impact of the pandemic and slow-down of growth. Digital products like Aura by Transcorp will augment efforts to move Africa toward an integrated market, as the continent has one of the fastest-growing mobile phone penetration rates.

larly, it will provide a young African population and a growing middle class with leisure opportunities.

“The AfCFTA agreement is expected to boost about 50 per cent intra-African trade between now and by 2030; less than a decade. Achieving this will require a viewpoint that embraces local small and medium-sized enterprises.”