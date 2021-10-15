The National Council on Transportation (NCT) has approved 30km/h as the default urban vehicle speed in Nigeria.

The approval was reached as resolution 6.44 by the Council at its 16th meeting held in Kano and presided over by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The resolution as contained in a communique issued after the meeting, specifically stated that “Council approved 30km/h as default urban speed for all categories of vehicles except vehicles on emergency duties (ambulances, fire

services, security and traffic forces, patrol vehicles) in urban roads and call on all the relevant authorities to work towards achieving this in cities through review of existing policies, manuals, and legislations.”

The resolution followed a joint memo presented to the Council by Transportation Growth Initiative and Ochenuel Mobility.

Engr. John Emmanuel of the Transportation Growth Initiative said the memo went through the syndicate session, the pre-Council technical plenary and scaled through to the main Council where it received approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the two agencies also presented two other memos, calling for the development of urban mobility plan by all the 36 states of the Federation and FCT.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Council is the highest policy making body on transport and it comprises all the state commissioners of transport, federal and state government transport agencies, NGOs, civil societies and academics, transport companies, stakeholders from related industries and other experts.

Resolutions from the Council are national policy, hence by this resolution, all authorities and stakeholders are bound to play roles leading to implementation of the resolution.