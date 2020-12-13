By Ahmed Mora |



Three persons very well known to me passed on in as many weeks during the past one month.There was the late Capt.Mukhtar Usman,the former DG and CEO of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, a childhood friend, there was the late Prof.Anthone Dunah,the Adamawa State-born pharmacist and scientist who, until his death was with the Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston,US,and my former student in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, ABU,Zaria; and just yesterday, Pharm Sam Nda Isaiah passed on.

This tribute is about Pharm Sam Nda Isaiah, the Kakaki Nupe, who until his death was the Chairman of the Leadership Group and based in Abuja.

It is necessary for me to write a tribute to the late Kakaki Nupe as I always called him since his turbaning by His Royal Highness Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar,the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers to the position .I have known the Kakaki for over thirty five (35)years, as a professional colleague, then he became a younger brother,then a friend and confident and recently promoting a home-bred international pharmaceutical company.

It was on 1st of May,2012,during the 50th birthday anniversary celebrations of the late Kakaki which took place in the NICON LUXERY Hotel,Abuja and was chaired by no other person than the highly revered Lt.Gen TY Danjuma,GCON,a former Minister of Defence and elder statesman that brought the who was who in Nigeria and showed the outreach and contacts of the late Kakaki in view of the diverse background of those who attended the event from all nooks and crannies of the country and some from outside the country. As an invited person,I saw first hand ,influence, power and connection. The Late Abba Kyari,former Chief of Staff to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR ,and a very close friend to the Kakaki was instrumental to organising the Birthday. The late Abba Kyari was going up and down ensuring that everything was in order.It was when the time came for the Kakaki,the celebrator to respond that had everyone moved.In his response,he was pouring encomiums on the late Abba Kyari and at a point stated as follows”…as the first born of my father,I had no senior brother,but when I met Abba (the late Mallam Abba Kyari ),he became my senior brother.Each time Abba called me,it was like the senior brother that I never had calling….”.The Kakaki was then overtaken by emotions and wept,with tears of joy no doubt.

In his very rare show of humour ,the Chairman,after the Kakaki was done with his response and wiped his tears,stated as follows:’…Okay,Abba Kyari,do not phone Sam anymore. ..”.The whole audience went into hilarious laughter and the mood once again reverted to its joyous mode.

The Late Sam,was Nupe from Northern Nigeria, with the title of Kakaki given to him by the Etsu Nupe. He would be remembered very much by his kinsmen, the Nupes in his effort of uniting the Nupes in Kogi,Kwara ,Niger and I think Nasarawa.He brought out all his might to achieve this .As a Christian ,among his very predominantly Muslim brothers and sisters,he exhibited no complex, and indeed balanced his being a northerner, Nupe and Christian extremely well in exactly the same manner that the late Chief Sunday Awoniyi balanced his being a northerner,Okun Yoruba and Christian extremely well, all in the interest of the North for a better Nigeria.It was these traits that were visibly evident in the late Kakaki ,without any pretence that moved me to suggest to him to run for the Presidency of Nigeria.Others have wished him so ,but I did and he showed the text message to the late Mallam Abba Kyari and we all had a good laugh.I wanted him to be the President in an attempt to relive what the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardaunan Sokoto had always wanted in a united Northern Nigeria for a better Nigeria. At one of my discussions with him he said that he would contest provided that one of his heroes,former Military Head of State,Major General (Rtd)Muhammadu Buhari would not be contesting ,and we left it at that.

From my days as the Director of Pharmaceutical Services in the Kaduna State Government in 1990, I was given official accomodation at house No 8,Sokoto Road,GRA ,Kaduna and I stayed for twenty six (26)years until 2016.Most Sundays ,especially from 1995 to 1997,Kakaki would come to my house after his Sunday Service and would stay with us discussing everything under the sun,have lunch together ,and he’ll later take his leave till next week.In 1997 ,I was appointed the M.D. and CEO of the Kaduna State Government -owned Zaria Pharmaceutical Company( ZPC )Ltd (manufacturer of ZARINJECT disposable syringes and needles ) in Dakache Industrial,Area,Zaria. He started LEADERSHIP CONFIDENTIAL Magazine and would always send his trusted staff,Nnamdi to bring copies to me in ZPC .He later indicated that he would want those interested to subscribe to ensure steady deliveries of the Magazine. I gave out my personal cheque.I had even forgotten about it when after some months I received notification to the effect that the arrangement could not begin on the stated date and that my cheque was being returned, but if I was still interested in the arrangement, I could revalidate and return the cheque.I was deeply moved by that show of transparency and accountability, but then ,that was Kakaki.

I cannot remember the number of times I had invited him to events that required donations of money that Kakaki had turned me down.Whether events of Pharmaceutical Association of Nigerian Students (PANS)(ABU Chapter),where I am the Grand Patron, or the Pharm.D.S.Wali, FPSN Book Project Committee, he was always there. Since 1985, the Pharm D.S.Wali FPSN Book Project Committee initiated annual lectures in honour of Pharm Dahiru Suleiman Wali of blessed memory and in each of these years, the Kakaki had provided two full page advertisements to the Committee at no cost to the Committee. The Ahmadu Bello University Pharmacy Alumni Association (ABUPAA )established in 1994 have had several AGM and Homecomings and the Kakaki had always advertised for the events at no cost. Also, to celebrate the father of Pharmaceutical Sciences in ABU, Zaria and foundation Dean of the Faculty in ABU Zaria, Professor Gabriel Osuide, the ABUPAA had placed birthday anniversary advertisements to mark his 80th, 83rd, 85th and the 86th birthday good wish, and the Kakaki would always direct for the publication at no cost. He was so devoted and fully supportive of anything to do with the pharmacy profession that at times I was shy to ask.

The highly analytical and cerebral mind of Kakaki was phenomenal. He analysed issues objectively and saying what he meant and meaning what he said.With the Kakaki,there was no middle of the road!No hypocrisy. It was yes,as yes,and no,as no!.That was quintessential Kakaki.

I received many calls and text messages over the last eighteen hours since his passing away was announced and I am still to come to terms with the fact that Kakaki is no more.From God we came and to Him we would return, which in Islam we are expected to accept,as God knows best.Kakaki was a devout Christian who fully respected many of us his Muslim friends and associates and we reciprocated in a like manner.His family,friends and associates would surely miss him;the pharmacy world,the media would miss him the most.

May his gentle soul rest in peace,Amin.

