By Mohammed Salihu Danlami |

Today, if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is to be rated based on performance of our various national teams, the NFF under Amaju Pinnick administration can be rated head and shoulder above any other in the last over two decades. Such is his administrative prowess which Nigerians will want to see moved up to even higher level of footballing administration, continentally and even globally, Mr Amaju Pinnick has the right credentials to do well at any level of football administration in the country. Pinnick, born 50 years ago, is a native of Delta State and is currently the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF)

50 years defines everything he has been to the youth of this country and to the footballing community in particular. 50 years, though still young, but what he has achieved within his years of existence on planet earth , has certainly doubled his age.

ADVERTISEMENT

50 years of consistent contributions to humanity and to country, Nigeria and Nigerians feel blessed to have him around.

50 years ago, God looked on the bright side of Nigeria and decided to bless her with a certain Amaju Pinnick. His transformation of the round leather game has indeed placed him in the positive side of history. An icon who has remained undaunted even in the face of fierce challenges and opposition poised by enemies of football, his successful reelection as president NFF was indeed on the strength of his accomplishments and vision for Nigerian football and this has reflected the will of all Nigerians, especially the football loving community.

Advertisements

While some of his contemporaries will be basking in the euphoria of hedonism and contentment, Mr Amaju Pinnick has embarked on the all important task of correcting the structural ills that have brought about steep retrogression in the Nigerian footballing circle which has seen Nigeria falling from the glorious days of the 80s and 90s.

Today is your Golden Jubilee Sir, we pray that everything keeps turning golden in your life. From the depth of our hearts, we sincerely wish you the very best of everything life has placed on the offers for you on every step of the way.

Advertisements





You have not missed on any opportunity to touch lives and also deliver on the mandate of your calling which has contributed immensely to mankind. We say happy Golden Jubilee to a colossus, even as we ask for God’s guidance, directions and protection

Danlami is Speaker, Arewa Youth Assembly .