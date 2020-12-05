BY INNEH BARTH, Asaba

The remains of Mrs. Beatrice Oloam Ashinze, have been buried in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South local government area of Delta State.

The deceased passed on July 22, 2020, after a brief illness. She was aged 98.

Rev. Fr. Peter Agholor in a homily during the funeral Mass in honour of the deceased at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ogwashi-Uku, urged Christians to always take care of their loved ones while alive.

He said the death of a Christian is a holy passover and urged them not to mourn like those who do not have hope.

“When you remember that you played your role when the person was alive, you will be comforted. So let us do well in taking care of our loved ones while they are alive.

“As Christians, we are like pilgrims on earth and a day like this will come in our lives. When you lose loved ones, they have not passed away, but passed over, and our judgement will be based on love not our status nor our our material acquisitions,” the clergy said.

He said as Christian, we have to prepare for death on daily basis, adding that the Book of John 13 vs 34 challenges us as Christians to obey the Lord’s commandments.

Speaking on the vacuum the death of her mother has created, Dr. Mary Dayo Ogwu (Nee Ashinze), an educationist and a retired Chief Lecturer at the Federal College of Education Zaria, Kaduna State, said her mother was highly enamoured of peace and good neighborliness, recalling how she taught her that humility, honesty and responsibility were golden virtues.

“My mum was a great woman, very courageous and philanthropist per excellent. I learnt from my dear mother that industry, courage, candour, gentleness, and discipline are hallmarks of a person.

“She equally inculcated in us the fear of God, piety, and love for one another and that if you spare the rod, you spoil the child. My PhD today, she made it possible with her prayers.

“My mom always encouraged me to read and to attain the highest. I pray for the strength to cope and I wish to attain the golden age like my mum. My happiest time with her was when I had my PhD. Mama was so happy that I attained the height of education,” Dr. Ogwu recounted.

Dr. Mary Dayo Ogwu, who is now a school proprietor based in Zaria, admonished women to always take care of their mothers, noting that she always send feeding money and supplements to her on regular basis.

According to her, anytime mama complained, she made sure she was there for her but God knows the best.

She expressed gratitude to the clergies, parishioners and well wishers for coming to identify with their family in their moment of grief.

The only surviving son, Mr. Ashinze Anthony Dele, said his mother was a quintessential, amiable and affable personality.

“Her trado-medical prowess and protection has been exploited to bring smiles to the faces of barren women who in no distant time became pregnant with joy. She equally used her God’s endowed talents and knack for natural herbs to heal people of different ailments.”

According to him, “mama was a prayer warrior and has used her prayer life to surmount challenges. Her slogan was ‘Ejim Chukwu Anyaisi’ meaning ‘I boast with the Lord’.”

“Even though I am sad over her demise, it is a joy for me to bury her because that has been her wish having lost four of her children earlier. Mama always tell us not to be afraid but always have confidence in God,” he added.