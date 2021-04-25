BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Tears and emotion flowed freely on Saturday as the remains of revered late spokesman of pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation , Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin were buried in his home town, Moro, Ife North local government area of Osun State.

Dignitaries across from all walks had converged on Origbo Anglican Grammar School, playing field for a befitting interdenominational service for the burial of the activist.

The service that climaxed a week long burial programme for the human rights activist and publicity secretary of Afenifere witnessed the attendance of dignitaries among whom were the governors of Osun, Ekiti, and Oyo, Adegboyega Oyetola, Kayode Fayemi. Seyi Makinde, and the wife of Osun governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola.

Others included former governor of Ondo, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Bishop Wale Oke, leadership of Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo representative and many Human Rights activities among numerous others.

In his sermon, President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and Overseer of Christ Life Ministry, Bishop Wale Oke, who picked his text from Luke:23 verse 39 to 43 admonished Nigerians to embrace the salvation of their souls through Jesus the Christ.

He called on Nigerians to allow the fear of God to rule their lives adding that somebody that has the fear of God will not kill, use public funds to enrich himself, kidnap for ransom, and engage in criminal acts.

In his tribute, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola described Odumakin as a dogged fighter for what is right, just and equitable adding that he lived a worthy life worthy of emulation.

Governor, Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi in his tributes described the deceased as one that spoke truth to power, defend the defenceless, one that never bore grudges adding that he and Odumakin do disagree on style and not on ideology.

“He never broke the door of the cord between us, though he believed in Yoruba agenda, he was never a secessionist, he was a democrat.

“We must not succumb to merchants of secession, we must not succumb to divisible tendency. His beliefs shall be vigorously pursued. We must protect his legacies to immortalise him” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Seyi Makinde noted that it is not how long but how well adding “ we give honour to whom honour is due, Yinka lived a of integrity and commitment to people’s needs, he struggled for the well being of others, we shall ensure that we continue with the legacy he left behind.

Speaking on behalf of the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Sooko Kemade Olugbaju described Odumakin as an unforgettable personality.’’