Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have intercepted three gun runners, who were smuggling in AK47 to Nigeria from the border town between Cameroon and Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP reports that the arrest is coming at a time when proliferation of small arms has been named as the major reason for insecurity in the Nigeria’s North-East.

Sources close to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert, said that the incident which occured on April 28, followed a credible information about the gun runners moving weapons into Nigeria from Gamborun Ngala, a Nigerian border town close to Cameroon and Niger Republic.

The sources said that the highly vigilant troops mounted a successful ambush and intercepted the criminals, adding that items recovered include AL47 riffles which were obviously going to the camps of Boko Haram/Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The suspects were taken to the military authorities for further investigation and interrogation.

It could be recalled that the MNJTF, through Operation Lake Sanity had sustained its operational domination into the strongholds of the Boko Haram/ISWAP as well as intensified watch in all the illegal routes around the borders of the Lake Chad as part of the efforts to completely decimate the insurgents from the areas.

